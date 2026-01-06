US Congressman Doug LaMalfa dies at 65

+ ↺ − 16 px

Doug LaMalfa, a Republican Congressman from California, unexpectedly passed away at the age of 65, his colleagues announced on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump offered a tribute to LaMalfa, saying he wanted "to express our tremendous sorrow at the loss of a great member - a great, great, great member", News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The congressman's cause of death was not immediately clear. LaMalfa was a former rice farmer elected to congress in 2013. He focused on water and agriculture issues during his tenure.

His death shaved an already-thin Republican majority in the US House of Representatives to just a few seats, following the resignation on Monday of former Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene.

"He was a fantastic person," Trump said. "He voted with me 100% of the time."

Minnesota Congressman Tom Emmer called his colleague a "staunch advocate for his constituents and rural America".

LaMalfa earned a degree in agriculture business from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo.

He served as a state lawmaker before being elected to congress, where he fought for help for fire victims in his northern California district and "worked to protect families from overregulation, ensure American farmers and ranchers can continue to feed the world", according to his congressional website.

Greene's resignation and LaMalfa's death left Republicans with a 218-213 majority, meaning they have only a two-vote cushion - if three don't vote or side with Democrats, Republicans lose.

Within hours after LaMalfa's death was announced on Tuesday, news emerged that another Republican congressman had been hospitalized after a car wreck.

Indiana Congressman Jim Baird was recuperating and "expected to make a full recovery", according to a statement posted to social media.

There are currently four vacancies in the House with Democrats favoured to fill two of them - in special elections in Texas at the end of January, and in New Jersey in the spring.

Under California law, Governor Gavin Newsom will have 14 days to call for a special election to fill LaMalfa's seat.

News.Az