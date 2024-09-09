US forces destroy Houthi drones, missile systems

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces have announced the destruction of drones and missile systems of Houthi rebels in Yemen.

In the past 24 hours, U.S. Central Command forces successfully destroyed three Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicles and two missile systems in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen.



“In the past 24 hours, U.S. Central Command forces successfully destroyed three Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicles and two missile systems in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen,” the CENTCOM posted on X, News.Az reports.The CENTCOM said it had determined that these systems presented a clear and imminent threat to U.S. and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region.“These actions were taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S., coalition, and merchant vessels,” it added.

