US greenlights $4B Patriot missile sale to Qatar
Credit: nationalinterest.org
On Friday, the United States announced the approval of a $4 billion sale of Patriot missiles to Qatar, its Gulf ally, along with the sale of nearly $1 billion worth of precision weapons systems to Israel.
Both sales were deemed to support US “foreign policy and national security” objectives, the State Department said in a series of notices to Congress, amid ongoing conflict in the Middle East, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
By Ulviyya Salmanli