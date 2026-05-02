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US greenlights $4B Patriot missile sale to Qatar

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US greenlights $4B Patriot missile sale to Qatar
Credit: nationalinterest.org

On Friday, the United States announced the approval of a $4 billion sale of Patriot missiles to Qatar, its Gulf ally, along with the sale of nearly $1 billion worth of precision weapons systems to Israel.

Both sales were deemed to support US “foreign policy and national security” objectives, the State Department said in a series of notices to Congress, amid ongoing conflict in the Middle East, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

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News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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