US military base in northeastern Syria comes under missile attack

A US military base in northeastern Syria came under missile attack on Monday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

It is not known if there are any casualties in the attack on the base in the town of Al-Shaddad in the Al-Hasakah governate, local sources told Anadolu.

The US has made no statement on the incident.

In recent times, attacks have been carried out on US military bases in the Tenef region, the Malikiyye district near the Iraqi border, the Shaddadi district in the Hasakah province, and the Deir ez-Zor province using drones and surface-to-surface weapons of unknown origin.

The territories in Deir ez-Zor, east of the Euphrates River, are under the occupation of the terrorist group PKK/YPG, while the provincial center and other rural areas are under the control of the Bashar al-Assad regime and Iranian-backed groups.

Iranian-backed groups occasionally launch attacks with rockets and drones on US bases on the eastern bank of the Euphrates.

On Oct. 19, Iranian state TV aired a news report explaining how if Israel's attacks on Gaza do not stop, Tehran's regional allies, referred to as "resistance forces," could launch simultaneous attacks using missiles and drones from Hezbollah in the north, militias in Iraq, and Syria from the east, and the Houthis in Yemen from the south.

Iran has repeatedly called for the cessation of Israel's attacks on Gaza.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in an Oct. 17 speech that if Israel's attacks continue, "resistance forces" would take action.

Iran refers to Lebanese Hezbollah, the militias it supports in Syria and Iraq, and the Houthis in Yemen as resistance forces.

