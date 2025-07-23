US nuclear weapons agency breached in Microsoft SharePoint hack

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. National Nuclear Security Administration was among those breached by a hack of Microsoft (NASDAQ: )’s SharePoint document management software, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Bloomberg reported that no sensitive or classified information is known to have been compromised in the attack on the National Nuclear Security Administration, the agency responsible for maintaining and designing the nation’s cache of nuclear weapons.

The U.S. Energy Department, U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and Microsoft did not immediately respond to request for comments from Reuters.

