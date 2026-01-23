U.S. officially withdraws from World Health Organization

The United States officially withdrew from the World Health Organization on Thursday, following a year of warnings that such a move would damage public health efforts both domestically and worldwide. Washington said the decision reflected what it described as failures by the UN health body in its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release from the US Health and State Departments, the US will only work with the WHO in a limited fashion in order to effectuate the withdrawal, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

President Donald Trump gave notice that the US would quit the organization on the first day of his presidency in 2025, via an executive order.

"We have no plans to participate as an observer, and we have no plans of rejoining," a senior government health official said. The US said it plans to work directly with other countries - rather than through an international organization - on disease surveillance and other public health priorities.

Under US law, it was supposed to give one-year notice and pay all outstanding fees - around $260 million - before departing.

But a US State Department official disputed that the statute contains a condition that any payment needs to be made before withdrawal.

"The American people have paid more than enough," a State Department spokesperson said in an email earlier on Thursday.

The Department of Health and Human Services said in a document released on Thursday that the government had ended its funding contributions to the agency. Trump had exercised his authority to pause the future transfer of any US government resources to the WHO because the organization had cost the US trillions of dollars, the HHS spokesperson said.

The US flag had been removed from outside the WHO headquarters in Geneva on Thursday, according to witnesses.

In recent weeks, the US has moved to exit a number of other United Nations organizations, and some fear that Trump's recently launched Board of Peace could undermine the UN as a whole.