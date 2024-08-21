US significantly reduces job addition figures for year ending in March

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US economy added 818,000 fewer jobs from April 2023 to March this year than initially reported, according to the government. This revision suggests a slowing job market and likely supports the US Federal Reserve’s plan to begin cutting interest rates soon, News.Az reports citing Al Jazeera.

The Department of Labor estimated that job growth averaged 174,000 a month in the year that ended in March — a drop of 68,000 a month from the 242,000 that were initially reported. The revisions released Wednesday were preliminary with final numbers to be issued in February.The downgraded estimate follows a jobs report for July that was much worse than expected, leading many economists to suggest that the Federal Reserve had waited too long to begin cutting interest rates to support the economy. The unemployment rate rose for the fourth straight month to a still-low 4.3 percent, and employers added just 114,000 jobs.The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate 11 times in 2022 and 2023 to fight inflation, which hit a four-decade high more than two years ago. Year-over-year inflation has since plummeted — from 9.1 percent in June 2022 to 2.9 percent, clearing the way for the central bank to begin cutting rates when it next meets in mid-September.The revised hiring estimates are intended to better account for companies that are either being created or going out of business.“This doesn’t challenge the idea we’re still in an expansion, but it does signal we should expect monthly job growth to be more muted and put extra pressure on the Fed to cut rates,’’ said Robert Frick, economist at the Navy Federal Credit Union.

