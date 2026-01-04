Venezuela’s top court appoints Delcy Rodríguez interim president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Venezuela’s Constitutional Chamber ruled on Saturday that Vice President Delcy Rodríguez should assume the role of acting president following the absence of Nicolás Maduro, who was detained earlier in the day during an operation carried out by U.S. forces, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The court ruling said that Rodriguez would assume "the office of President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in order to guarantee administrative continuity and the comprehensive defense of the Nation."

The ruling added that the court will debate the matter in order to "determine the applicable legal framework to guarantee the continuity of the State, the administration of government, and the defense of sovereignty in the face of the forced absence of the President of the Republic."

