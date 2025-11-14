Walmart CEO Doug McMillon to retire, John Furner named successor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Walmart announced on Friday that CEO Doug McMillon will retire next year, with insider John Furner set to take over as the company’s new chief executive.

McMillon’s retirement will take effect on January 31, 2026. Furner, who currently serves as CEO of Walmart U.S., will step into the top role, continuing the company’s leadership from within, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Following the announcement, Walmart shares fell about 2% in premarket trading. The retail giant is set to report its quarterly results next week.

News.Az