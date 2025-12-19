WH Smith sees flat profit for 2026, reviews U.S. operations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Britain’s WH Smith PLC expects its 2026 profit to remain largely unchanged from 2025, as the company reviews some North American businesses following accounting issues in its U.S. operations.

The travel retailer faced a turbulent year with two profit warnings and the sudden departure of its Britainafter an independent review revealed that earnings in its North America division—the company’s second-largest—had been overstated, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Interim CEO Andrew Harrison said, “The Board and I are acutely aware that we have much to do to rebuild confidence in WHSmith and deliver stronger returns.” The company also plans to reclaim bonuses from former senior executives following the profit restatements.

WH Smith is reviewing its InMotion business, which sells electronics and digital accessories at airports, and exiting some unprofitable fashion and specialty stores in its Resorts business.

For fiscal 2026, WH Smith expects headline pre-tax profit of £100 million to £115 million ($133.75 million to $153.81 million). The previous year’s pre-tax profit was £108 million, slightly below analysts’ estimate of £110 million.

