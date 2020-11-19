WHO: COVID vaccine important but not silver bullet

+ ↺ − 16 px

World Health Organization (WHO) Director for Europe Hans Kluge said on Thursday that a vaccine against the coronavirus is important but warned it will not be a "silver bullet" against the disease, Teletrader reports.

Kluge noted the vaccine will not be able to end the pandemic immediately, mainly due to limited supply at first.

Optimism about a vaccine being available soon rose in the past couple of weeks after Pfizer and Moderna both noted their vaccine candidates showed around 95% efficacy during clinical trials. Pfizer's vaccine partner BioNTech noted the deliveries of their vaccine are set to start in January.

News.Az