Winter storm hits Gaza, killing at least 14

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 14 people have died in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours after homes collapsed and tents sheltering displaced families were flooded during a severe winter storm, Gaza’s Civil Defense said on Friday.

The fatalities included three children who died from hypothermia, while others were found under the rubble of homes destroyed by heavy rain and strong winds, particularly in Gaza City and northern areas of the enclave, the Civil Defense said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Rescue teams responded to 13 collapsed or partially collapsed houses, saving 52 people and moving them to safer locations. Search operations are ongoing after more than 15 homes were damaged across the territory.

Gaza's health authorities warned the enclave "is heading toward catastrophe" as storm-related casualties continue to rise.

News.Az