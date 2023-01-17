Worldchefs president to visit Azerbaijan’s Shusha city

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the World Association of Chefs Societies (Worldchefs) Thomas Gugler, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, will visit Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

He will familiarize himself with the pearls of Karabakh cuisine, as well as the historical sites and mysterious nature of the cultural capital of the country.

Thomas Gugler hailed the results of the cooperation between the Worldchefs and the Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency, and wished the Azerbaijani chefs success in their professional activities.

