Yemen's anti-Houthi forces oust separatist leader

A group fighting Yemen’s Houthi-led government announced today that it had expelled the leader of a separatist movement and charged him with treason after he reportedly refused to travel to Saudi Arabia for talks.

A statement carried by Saba news agency, controlled by anti-Houthi forces, accused Southern Transitional Council (STC) leader Aidarous al-Zubaidi of “damaging the republic’s military, political and economic standing,” as well as “forming an armed gang and committing the murder of officers and soldiers of the armed forces,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

It is the latest escalation of tensions between Saudi-backed forces and the STC, which had received support from the United Arab Emirates.

The STC said Mr Zubaidi remained in Aden. It also accused Saudi Arabia of launching air strikes in Yemen’s al-Dhale governorate, causing casualties.

“While a senior STC delegation is in Saudi Arabia pursuing negotiations, the president remains in Aden to ensure security and stability,” wrote Amr al-Bidh, an STC official focused on foreign affairs.

“He will not abandon his people and he will engage directly when conditions allow.”

In recent weeks, Saudi Arabia has bombed STC positions and struck what is said was a shipment of Emirati weapons.

Following Saudi pressure and an ultimatum from anti-Houthi forces to pull out of Yemen, the UAE said on Saturday that it had withdrawn its forces.

