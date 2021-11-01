News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Biontech
Tag:
Biontech
BioNTech starts clinical trials for malaria vaccine
26 Dec 2022-08:22
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech over COVID-19 vaccine patents
27 Aug 2022-11:10
Pfizer and BioNTech launch trial of Omicron-targeted COVID vaccine
25 Jan 2022-13:22
Pfizer, BioNTech partner up again to develop mRNA shingles vaccine
05 Jan 2022-18:11
Biontech, Pfizer to provide EU with extra 200 mln COVID doses
20 Dec 2021-19:23
US drug agency authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus booster for ages 16, 17
09 Dec 2021-23:35
Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine neutralises Omicron with three shots
08 Dec 2021-17:55
Study shows BioNTech vaccine partially effective against omicron
08 Dec 2021-11:35
BioNTech CEO confident of quickly adapting vaccine for Omicron
03 Dec 2021-13:15
BioNTech working on potential new vaccine against omicron variant
29 Nov 2021-22:18
Latest News
Oscar-eligible films list revealed for 98th Academy Awards
Russia prolongs anti-sanctions measures through 2026
Flu cases rise in US as Trump downplays vaccine
Vigils held across Venezuela for political prisoners' release
Wildfires force thousands to flee southern Argentina’s Patagonia
Iran vows to strengthen economic ties with Lebanon, says FM
Jersey to return over $9.5m Abacha loot to Nigeria
Baku, Kyiv discuss joint efforts for Ukraine’s restoration
Israel-Syria deal could expand Abraham Accords, U.S. envoy tells 'Post'
Greenland’s parties dismiss Trump’s US takeover threat
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31