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Price Growth
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Global economic uncertainty is being driven by a convergence of structural and cyclical factors, including geopolitical tensions, monetary policy tightening, and uneven post pandemic recovery. Major economies are facing slower growth, while external shocks continue to disrupt stability.31 Mar 2026-20:30
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British house prices rose 0.7% in January, leaving them 1.0% higher than a year earlier, figures from mortgage lender Halifax showed on Friday.06 Feb 2026-11:41
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