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Trump Tower
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American magazine Newsweek has published the first renderings of a planned Trump Tower project in Tbilisi, revealing a 70-storey skyscraper set to dominate the Georgian capital’s skyline with the name of US President Donald Trump displayed in large gold letters at the top.07 May 2026-15:18
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Plans for a $1.5 billion Trump-branded hotel on the Gold Coast, Australia, are moving forward, with developers confirming the deal has been signed.23 Feb 2026-10:54
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