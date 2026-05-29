Azerbaijan embassy marks Independence Day at Lancaster House in London - PHOTOS

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A formal reception marking the 108th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s independence was held at Lancaster House in London, organised by Azerbaijan’s embassy in the United Kingdom.

Around 700 guests attended the event, including representatives of the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, the Ministry of Defence and the Department for Business and Trade, as well as members of both Houses of Parliament. Diplomats, representatives of companies and institutions including BP and the City of London Corporation, Azerbaijani diaspora members, and students studying in the UK were also present. Fuad Muradov, chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Work with Diaspora, attended the event during an official visit to London, News.Az reports, citing an embassy press release.

The UK government was represented by Minister of State for Defence Lord Vernon Coaker.

The ceremony opened with the national anthems of Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom, performed by singer Aysel Mammadova, who represented Azerbaijan at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2018.

Azerbaijan’s ambassador to the UK, Elin Suleymanov, highlighted the history of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, established on 28 May 1918, describing it as the first parliamentary democracy in the Muslim East. He said that despite its short existence, it left a lasting legacy.

Suleymanov said that during the ADR period, voting rights were granted to all citizens regardless of ethnicity, religion, race or gender, and added that Azerbaijan today remains committed to the values of tolerance and multiculturalism.

The ambassador thanked King Charles III for his message of congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on Independence Day.

Speaking about Azerbaijan’s development since regaining independence in 1991, Suleymanov said the country had overcome significant challenges and achieved substantial progress under the leadership of former president Heydar Aliyev and President Ilham Aliyev. He said Azerbaijan had restored its sovereignty and territorial integrity, that the conflict had ended, and that normalisation with Armenia was advancing. He added that Azerbaijan was pursuing a policy aimed at strengthening peace, stability and cooperation in the region, and also congratulated Georgia on its Independence Day, marked on 26 May.

He said the UK had been a reliable partner since Azerbaijan’s early years of independence and welcomed the two countries’ stated intention to elevate relations to a strategic partnership in August 2025. He added that cooperation was developing across political, economic, educational, security and other fields.

Addressing Azerbaijani students in Britain, Suleymanov said they played an important role in relations between the two countries and noted the recent appointment of an education adviser at the embassy in London.

Lord Coaker said Azerbaijan was an important partner for the UK in security and diplomatic affairs. Recalling his visit to Baku in December, he said the city had left a strong impression, highlighting its blend of historic and modern architecture.

He said his meetings with President Ilham Aliyev and Azerbaijani defence officials had contributed to strengthening bilateral defence cooperation. He described Azerbaijan as a friend and important regional partner, and welcomed the elevation of relations to a strategic partnership, saying cooperation now extended beyond defence and security to trade, investment, education and innovation.

Lord Coaker also welcomed Azerbaijan’s efforts toward peace with Armenia and stability in the South Caucasus, adding that the UK supported the process.

He said the founders of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic would be proud of modern Azerbaijan’s achievements, and extended congratulations on Independence Day.

The event concluded with a toast in honour of President Ilham Aliyev and King Charles III, followed by a reception and musical programme.

News.Az