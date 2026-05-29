Iran condemns Israeli strikes on Lebanon, blames international silence

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Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has sharply condemned what he described as Israel’s “brutal attacks” on Beirut and Lebanon’s historic southern cities, warning that international silence is giving Israel a green light to continue the violence.

In a statement on Friday, Baghaei strongly condemned Israeli strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs and the historic cities of Tyre, Nabatiyeh and Sidon, saying the “relentless Israeli aggression” had killed and wounded large numbers of Lebanese civilians, displaced hundreds of thousands of people, and destroyed homes and infrastructure, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

Baghaei said the silence and indifference of international institutions, particularly the UN Security Council, had emboldened Israel to escalate its attacks and continue committing crimes in Lebanon.

He also directly accused Washington of complicity. “The ruling US administration is an accomplice and partner in all of the Zionist regime’s crimes in Lebanon, occupied Palestine and the entire region,” he said.

The attacks have killed more than 3,100 people and wounded nearly 10,000 since March 2026, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

Baghaei praised what he described as the “legendary perseverance” of the Lebanese people in the face of occupation and aggression, and offered condolences to the families of those killed.

He also mourned the killing of al-Alam TV senior journalist Hesam Zidan in an Israeli strike on southern Lebanon, extending condolences to his family, the network and the wider media community.

Noting that Israel had killed more than 300 journalists in Palestine and Lebanon over the past three years, Baghaei said the international community bore responsibility “to hold the criminal occupying regime accountable for its heinous international crimes”.

Iran reaffirms its “full solidarity with Lebanon in defending its sovereignty, dignity and independence against the colonial and expansionist ambitions of the Zionist occupying regime”, he added.

News.Az