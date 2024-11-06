"God spared my life for a reason," Trump tells supporters

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former President Donald Trump told supporters early Wednesday morning in Florida that people often say to him, “God spared my life for a reason.”

“And that reason was to save our country and restore America to greatness. And now we’re going to fulfill that mission together,” he told supporters, News.Az reports, citing CNN. “The task before us will not be easy, but I will bring every ounce of energy, spirit, and fight that I have in my soul to the job that you’ve entrusted to me,” he added.

