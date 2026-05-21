Meta settles first US case over school costs tied to youth mental health, court filing shows

Meta settles first US case over school costs tied to youth mental health, court filing shows

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Meta Platforms (META.O), opens new tab on Thursday reached a settlement ​in the first case set for trial seeking ‌to make social media companies cover the costs that school districts say they have incurred to combat a mental health crisis allegedly fueled ​by platforms.

The agreement fully resolves a lawsuit brought by ​a Kentucky school district, following earlier settlements by co-defendants ⁠Alphabet's (GOOGL.O), opens new tab YouTube, Snap (SNAP.N), opens new tab and TikTok. The case had been scheduled ​for a June 15 trial in federal court in Oakland, ​California, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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"We've resolved this case amicably and remain focused on our longstanding work to build protections like Teen Accounts that help teens stay safe online, ​while giving parents simple controls to support their families," said ​a spokesperson for Meta.

Breathitt County School District, a small rural district in ‌Appalachia, ⁠accused the companies of designing their platforms to keep young users hooked, driving anxiety, depression and self-harm among students and leaving schools to deal with the consequences.

Breathitt is among roughly ​1,200 school districts ​pursuing similar ⁠claims. Its case was selected as a bellwether, or test case, for those lawsuits.

The lawsuit ​sought over $60 million to cover the costs of ​counteracting the ⁠impact of social media on students' mental health and to fund a 15-year mental health program to abate the problem. It ⁠also ​sought a court order requiring the ​companies to modify their platforms to reduce addictive features.

News.Az