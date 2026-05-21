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AI startups have been whipped by two shifts this ‌year: the surge in AI coding and the increasing scarcity of computing power. Modal Labs is confronting both.

The startup helps AI companies access the chips they need to ​run AI tools, called inference. It also has a sandbox product ​that allows developers to test their code, increasingly created through ⁠AI, before embedding it in their products, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

The company's new round is ​led by Redpoint Ventures and General Catalyst, which will have a board seat. ​The Series C round values the company at $4.65 billion, the company said, up from $1.1 billion, opens new tab in the fall.

The valuation reflects Modal’s surge in revenue, which has spiked in the ​last six months as more companies build products with AI code, ​Bernhardsson said on Tuesday. The company’s annualized revenue is about $300 million, up from an annualized ‌rate ⁠of $60 million in September.

“Coding for the last six months has been driving everything,” Bernhardsson said, adding that Modal's customers include biotech companies, hedge funds and two weather-forecasting firms.

During that same time frame, however, computational resources have become ​more expensive and ​harder to find.

⁠Bernhardsson says the company cast a wider net and found compute providers that he had never heard of ​before. Modal works with 13 cloud companies, up from five ​last ⁠year.

Modal raised cash in the Series C round in two tranches. The first tranche of investors invested at a $2.5 billion valuation, the company said. But more ⁠investors ​started knocking on Bernhardsson's door, leading to the ​company raising a second tranche at the $4.65 billion valuation. Investors in the second tranche include ​Accel and Menlo Ventures.

News.Az