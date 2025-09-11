1 child killed, 6 injured after vehicle crashes into Richmond Hill Daycare - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A tragic accident struck a Richmond Hill daycare on Wednesday when a vehicle drove into the First Roots Early Education Academy, leaving one child dead and six others injured, York Regional Police reported.

The child who died was a one-and-a-half-year-old boy. Of the six injured children, one remains in hospital with serious injuries, while the others and three staff members sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The children involved were aged between 18 months and three years, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A man in his 70s was arrested at the scene. Authorities said the crash is not believed to have been deliberate, and the investigation is ongoing. Police are examining how far into the building the vehicle traveled. At the time, 96 children were inside the daycare.

Police described the scene as “very chaotic” and urged the public to avoid the area. Victim services are available for parents and families affected.

Richmond Hill Mayor David West called the incident “unimaginable” and said the community must come together during this difficult time. The daycare issued a statement expressing condolences to the affected family, while Ontario Education Minister Paul Calandra thanked first responders and expressed concern for all those impacted.

News.Az