Anthropic's Claude down: Users report issues
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Source: Alamy
Anthropic's AI Claude experienced a potential outage on Tuesday, according to data from Downdetector.com, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
More than 6,800 users had reported problems with the platform as of 1:03 p.m. PT, based on Downdetector, which tracks service disruptions using user-submitted reports from various sources.
Most of those affected said they were experiencing issues with Claude Chat.
By Nijat Babayev