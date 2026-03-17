Anthropic's Claude down: Users report issues

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Anthropic's AI Claude experienced a potential outage on Tuesday, according to data from Downdetector.com, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

More than 6,800 users had reported problems with the platform as of 1:03 p.m. PT, based on Downdetector, which tracks service disruptions using user-submitted reports from various sources.

Most of those affected said they were experiencing issues with Claude Chat.

News.Az