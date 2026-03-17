Baku furniture factory fire prompts emergency response - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A major fire has broken out at a furniture workshop in Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku, emergency authorities have said.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the incident was reported via the “112” hotline. The fire occurred in the Binagadi district, in an area known as the Baksol highway.

Firefighting units from the State Fire Protection Service were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Officials said efforts to contain and extinguish the blaze are ongoing. No information has yet been provided about possible casualties or the cause of the fire.

Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation as emergency crews work at the site.

News.Az