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Iran confirms death of security chief Ali Larijani

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Iran confirms death of security chief Ali Larijani
Photo credit: britannica.com

Iran's Supreme National Security Council confirmed the assassination of Larijani in a statement released by the semi-official Mehr news, following Israel's claim that it had killed him in targeted attacks earlier today.

“After a lifetime of striving for the elevation of Iran and the Islamic Revolution, he finally reached his long-cherished wish, answered the call of truth, and proudly attained the blessed rank of martyrdom in the service front”, the statement reads, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

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By Ulviyya Salmanli

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