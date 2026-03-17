Iran confirms death of security chief Ali Larijani
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Iran's Supreme National Security Council confirmed the assassination of Larijani in a statement released by the semi-official Mehr news, following Israel's claim that it had killed him in targeted attacks earlier today.
“After a lifetime of striving for the elevation of Iran and the Islamic Revolution, he finally reached his long-cherished wish, answered the call of truth, and proudly attained the blessed rank of martyrdom in the service front”, the statement reads, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
By Ulviyya Salmanli