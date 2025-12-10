1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Kentucky State University

+ ↺ − 16 px

One student was killed and another critically injured in a shooting Tuesday at Kentucky State University in Frankfort, authorities said.

Police confirmed that the suspected gunman — Jacob Lee Bard of Evansville, Indiana, who is not a KSU student — is in custody. He has been charged with murder and first-degree assault, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Officials said the shooting stemmed from a personal dispute, not a random attack or mass shooting. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear stressed that the campus is safe and there is no ongoing threat.

The incident happened near Whitney M. Young Jr. Hall, a residence hall on the south side of campus. Both victims were Kentucky State University students. One died from injuries; the second remains in critical but stable condition, police said.

Classes and campus activities have been canceled for the rest of the week as the investigation continues. The university is working closely with local and state law enforcement.

“This was a senseless tragedy,” KSU President Koffi Akakpo said, urging support and prayers for the victims and their families.

