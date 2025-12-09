Trainee aircraft crashes in Madhya Pradesh, 2 injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

A trainee aircraft crashed in Seoni district, Madhya Pradesh, after its wing hit a 33 kV high-voltage power line on Monday evening. The incident occurred around 6:30 pm near Amgaon, about two kilometers from the Sukatra airstrip, causing sparks and a loud explosion before the plane fell into a nearby field.

The Red Bird Aviation Company plane was preparing to land when it struck the lower segment of a power line connected to the Badalpar substation. The impact caused the line to trip immediately, preventing a larger fire or explosion, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Trainer pilot Ajit Anthony and trainee pilot Ashok Chawda were on board. Both were injured but are now reported to be out of danger. Villagers rushed them to a nearby hospital after witnessing the crash.

Eyewitnesses said, “The plane suddenly dipped, and we saw its wing touch the wires. Sparks flew everywhere. We ran towards the field thinking it would catch fire.” Videos of the downed aircraft and damaged power line quickly went viral on social media.

Villagers claimed that trainee aircraft had previously overturned twice while taxiing on the runway, warning that continued negligence could lead to a major tragedy.

Local police have confirmed the crash and launched an investigation. A technical team from the power department also inspected the damaged line. Authorities said the exact cause—whether pilot error, technical malfunction, or flight path error—will be determined after the probe.

