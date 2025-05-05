13 kidnapped mine guards found dead in Peru

Pataz, located around 560 miles (900 kilometres) from the capital Lima, is in a state of emergency due to escalating violence caused by a gold rush there. Photo: AFP

The bodies of 13 mine company guards previously reported as kidnapped were found in north Peru's La Libertad department.

"Sources from the Executive Branch" confirmed the discovery of the bodies in the Pataz province, reported private news network Radio Programas del Peru, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Police reports said that the bodies were found bound, blindfolded and naked in a mineshaft, where they were reportedly shot.

"Illegal miners colluding with criminals kidnapped 13 workers who were providing services to an artisanal miner," which "attests to the terrible deterioration of security conditions in Pataz," mining company La Poderosa said on Friday.

"This unfortunate event occurred after criminals attacked the artisanal mining operation to take control of it," the company said.

Family members of the victims said they lost contact with the guards on April 27 while they were on duty, and the kidnappers "demanded a large sum of money from the mining company in exchange for their release."

The mining company urged authorities to act swiftly on a complaint filed by the victims' families.

News.Az