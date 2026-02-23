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Peru
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Peru
Peru's vote count reaches 90%, second place still tied
15 Apr 2026-20:43
Peru’s general elections run into day two amid logistical problems
14 Apr 2026-00:03
Over 27 million Peruvians are heading to the polls today
12 Apr 2026-15:11
At least 1 dead, 47 injured in incident at stadium in Peru's capital
04 Apr 2026-21:22
BREAKING: Peru stadium collapse leaves 1 dead, 60 injured -
VIDEO
04 Apr 2026-09:00
Who is Manolo Rojas
28 Mar 2026-23:28
Comedian Manolo Rojas found dead in Lima — What we know so far
28 Mar 2026-18:14
Comedian Manolo Rojas found dead in Lima
28 Mar 2026-11:20
Energy crisis forces Peru back to remote learning and work
09 Mar 2026-20:55
Peru military helicopter crash kills 15
23 Feb 2026-22:03
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