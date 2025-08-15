17 killed in deadly Russian factory blast - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A chilling video from inside a factory near Ryazan has surfaced online, showing the moment a deadly explosion occurred, killing 17 people.

The footage, recorded by a security camera, shows workers unloading bags from a conveyor belt. Suddenly, a bright flash erupts just meters away, sending people scrambling for safety. The final timestamp reads 08:15:56 — moments later, the blast obliterates the scene, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The incident took place at the Elastic plant in the settlement of Lesnoy, Shilovsky District. The fire report reached emergency services at 08:22, and by 11:09, the blaze in the workshop — leased by Razryad LLC for producing industrial explosives — was extinguished. The explosion completely destroyed the one-story building.

Tragically, the entire morning shift that began work at 8 a.m. perished. The sole survivor later died from severe burns in a regional hospital, where he had been airlifted.

Authorities have declared October 25 a day of mourning in the region. All entertainment events are canceled, flags will be flown at half-mast, and the families of the victims will each receive one million rubles in compensation.

Investigators have opened a criminal case into alleged violations of industrial safety regulations at hazardous production facilities, resulting in the death of two or more people. The case has been transferred to the Main Investigative Directorate of Russia’s Investigative Committee. Experienced forensic experts have been dispatched to determine the full circumstances and causes of the explosion.

News.Az