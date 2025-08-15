Putin makes stop in Russia’s Far East ahead of Alaska summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Magadan, located in the country’s far eastern region, ahead of his upcoming meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

During his visit, Putin is scheduled to meet local officials and tour several facilities, including a seafood enterprise and a cultural center, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Following a meeting with Magadan Oblast Governor Sergey Nosov, the Russian leader will depart for Alaska to hold talks with President Trump.

