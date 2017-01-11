2 Armenians in Poland detained for 29,000 packs of contraband cigarettes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two Armenian citizens were detained in Pawłówek village nearby Bydgoszcz County, Poland; but their names are not disclosed.

This is not their first detention, the previous one were due to contraband alcohol and cigarettes, reported the local Express Bydgoski newspaper, according to news.am.

This time the customs officers detained them along the lines of their retail trade inspections during the New Year holiday season.

Approaching an earlier-targeted house, they saw a 29-year-old man and his father bringing out boxes from a light passenger-car in the garage.

It was found out that these two men had 29,000 packs of Belarusian and Russian cigarettes without excise tax labels in their possession, and with a total value of over 385,000 złoty (about US$93,000).

They face up to three years in prison, or a fine.

News.Az

News.Az