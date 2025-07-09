2 Coins under $0.40 that could knock Solana (SOL) out of the top ranks by 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

Solana (SOL) might be soaring at $150+, but don’t get too comfortable—there’s a new wave of contenders rising fast from the sub-$0.40 zone. Two names are making serious noise: Little Pepe (LILPEPE) and Stellar (XLM). One is a meme-powered rocket ship with a roaring presale. The other? A quiet juggernaut building real-world blockchain infrastructure. Both are dangerously underrated—and both are gunning for the top crypto rankings by 2026.

LILPEPE—The Meme Coin With a Layer-2 Supercharger

Step aside, PEPE, FLOKI, and DOGE—LILPEPE is storming into the spotlight with more than just internet culture on its side. This isn’t your average meme coin. Built on its next-generation Layer 2 blockchain, LILPEPE is engineered for lightning-fast, gas-efficient, and bot-resistant transactions. And yes, there’s zero tax on trades. Currently, LILPEPE is in Stage 4 of its presale, where each token is priced at $0.0013. Out of 1.5 billion tokens allocated for this round, over 86% have already been sold, with a staggering $3.8 million raised. When this stage hits 100%, the price will jump to $0.0014. But here’s the kicker—the listing price is locked at $0.003, meaning anyone buying now could enjoy an instant 130.76% gain on launch. FOMO? Absolutely. And it’s being fueled by big-money investors. According to Ainvest, deep-pocketed whales have already started accumulating LILPEPE before it blows up. The Stage 4 presale is disappearing fast—moving over 86% of tokens in less than 5 days—and when it closes, all eyes turn to the listing. The real buzz, though, is about what comes next. Price analysts are projecting a moonshot to $0.508, a monstrous 38,976% surge from the current price. That’s a 390x return before Q3 2025 even ends. Some early investors who bought in at $0.0010 are already up 30%, and those getting in now at $0.0013 will have a front-row seat for what could be one of the biggest pumps of the year.

And to make it even sweeter, LILPEPE is running a massive $770,000 giveaway. Ten lucky winners will walk away with $77,000 each in LILPEPE tokens, further supercharging community excitement and participation. For anyone still thinking this is just another meme coin, here’s your wake-up call: LILPEPE is backed by real tech, real momentum, and real money.

XLM—The Quiet Climber Ready for the Spotlight

While LILPEPE brings the fireworks, Stellar (XLM) focuses on stability, partnerships, and long-term value. Trading at around $0.24, Stellar has already proven its place in crypto history—but 2025 might be its breakout year. Analysts are projecting XLM to reach $0.45–$0.48 by late 2025, with some bullish predictions reaching as high as $0.75, depending on how quickly enterprise adoption scales. According to Chainwire, XLM is viewed as one of the most undervalued utility tokens in the market, mainly because it lacks flashy features. But its Soroban smart contracts, low fees, and global payment integrations make it a solid long-term bet.

Could These Coins Knock Out Solana?

Solana is a beast—no doubt about it. But its market cap dominance isn’t unshakable. At a current price of $150+, Solana has less room for exponential growth compared to LILPEPE or XLM. Let’s be clear: LILPEPE is aiming for a 390x gain through its presale to launch momentum. It’s already raised millions, building out a DeFi-enabled meme coin ecosystem while capturing the imaginations of meme lovers and whale wallets alike. If it hits even a fraction of its projected $0.508 ATH, it could leapfrog dozens of coins and make a serious play for the top 20. XLM, on the other hand, is less about fireworks and more about sustainable, institutional-grade expansion. It may not outpace Solana in raw price action. Still, it could easily surpass it in utility-driven market cap growth as payment infrastructure becomes more tightly integrated with real-world use.

Final Thoughts

If you’ve got $100 to spare, LILPEPE is your wild card for life-changing gains—especially before it launches at $0.003. Investors are buying now at $0.0013 for a shot at 130% day-one profits and a wild ride to $0.50. Meanwhile, XLM is your safe bet for steady growth in a volatile space, offering strong returns as DeFi, tokenization, and payment rails continue to evolve. Ready to ride? You can join the LILPEPE presale and enter the $770,000 giveaway at the official LILPEPE site.

