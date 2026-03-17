Fire breaks out in NYC Midtown high-rise at start of St. Patrick’s Day Parade - VIDEO

Fire breaks out in NYC Midtown high-rise at start of St. Patrick’s Day Parade - VIDEO

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A massive blaze erupted in a Manhattan skyscraper on Tuesday morning, just before the start of New York City’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, according to authorities.

First responders rushed to the building near East 43rd Street and Madison Ave. just before 10 a.m, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Huge plumes of black smoke could be seen billowing from the building’s rooftop as sirens billowed out, footage shared by the FDNY showed.

Other clips shared on social media captured flames spouting from the top of the high-rise.

The city’s official emergency notification system warned of traffic delays, road closures and mass transit disruptions as a result of the inferno.

News.Az