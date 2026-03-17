Apple CEO denies retirement rumors despite management shifts

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Apple CEO Tim Cook recently addressed rumors surrounding his potential retirement, expressing his continued passion for his role and denying any plans to step down.

During an interview on "Good Morning America," Cook emphasized his commitment to Apple, where he has worked for 28 years, and expressed his excitement about his current responsibilities, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

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Amidst Cook's clarifications, Apple has faced management turbulence, with key figures like the AI leader, chief legal officer, and an important design executive departing last year. Furthermore, rumors have suggested that chip leader Johny Srouji might consider leaving, prompting questions about Apple's management model in the AI era.

This year marks a significant milestone for Apple, celebrating its 50th anniversary. Market attention is on potential new products, including a foldable iPhone and AI glasses. Despite delays in upgrading Siri, Apple has partnered with Google (GOOGL) to integrate the Gemini model into some AI functions, raising concerns about increased dependency on a competitor.

Analysts have critiqued Apple's AI strategies, suggesting it could cede control to Google, impacting iPhone's market competitiveness. Cook, however, remains focused on AI development centered on privacy. As trade policy tensions persist, Apple continues monitoring the situation without confirming legal action.

News.Az