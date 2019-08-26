$20 million will be made available to countries affected by Amazon fires

G7 countries have agreed to an immediate $US20 million ($29.6 million) fund to help Amazon countries fight wildfires and launch a long-term global initiative to protect the rainforest, APA reports citing SBS news.

Mr Macron said the US supported the initiative, although he acknowledged that US President Donald Trump had skipped Monday's working session on the environment.

Satellites have recorded more than 41,000 fires in the Amazon region so far this year - with more than half of those coming this month alone. Experts say most of the fires are set by farmers or ranchers clearing existing farmland.

