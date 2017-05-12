25 killed in Pakistan suicide attack by Islamic State

+ ↺ − 16 px

The deputy chairman of Pakistan’s upper house of parliament escaped an assassination attempt when an Islamic State suicide bomber targeted his convoy in the res

Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, deputy chairman of the Senate and a senior leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl party, was among some 50 people injured in the attack in Mastung town, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Government officials confirmed 25 people were killed in the attack. JUI-F leader Maulana Abdul Malik said Haideri’s vehicle was targeted by the blast.

The Islamic State claimed the attack, saying through its Amaq news agency that a bomber wearing an explosive vest was responsible.

News.Az

