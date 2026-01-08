3 killed in house explosion in southern Germany

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three people have died in a house explosion in southern Germany.

As a result, a residential building in the district of Tailfingen collapsed completely. According to police and city authorities, a family that was in the house at the time of the explosion died, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The explosion woke residents from their sleep. Debris was thrown far and wide and several surrounding houses were damaged. Around 200 firefighters, emergency services and police were deployed. Search dogs were also deployed.

Several houses evacuated

The rescue work proved to be difficult. The rubble had to be removed layer by layer by hand. It was only during the course of the operation that the authorities confirmed that the missing family members could only be recovered dead.

It is still unclear why the explosion occurred. Investigations into the cause are ongoing. According to the city, the gas supply in the affected street was shut off as a precautionary measure. There is no danger to other buildings.

Several neighboring houses were evacuated. Affected residents and relatives of the victims are receiving psychological support.

News.Az