Germany urges Kyiv to limit young men’s migration

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt stated in an interview with DW that Berlin expects Kyiv to amend its laws in order to significantly reduce the flow of young male migrants from Ukraine into the European Union.

“We have made it clear to Ukraine that we expect changes in legislation and that Ukraine will ensure young men cannot emigrate to Europe, to the European Union—at least not the way it was possible last year. Ukraine itself should be interested in this, too,” Dobrindt said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He added that Kyiv “takes the issue very seriously” and talks are underway, but there have been no results so far.

Dobrindt said the German government will stick to a tougher migration policy this year to reduce Germany’s attractiveness for irregular migrants and ease pressure on Europe overall. He pointed to cutting so-called “pull factors” that have made Germany a “magnet” for migrants.

For Ukrainians specifically, Germany has already replaced the Bürgergeld citizens’ benefit with the lower allowance for asylum seekers. The amount of exempt assets not counted for social benefits has also been reduced, he noted.

A new common European asylum system is set to take effect in 2026, Dobrindt said. In parallel, Germany and other like‑minded EU countries are working to establish deportation centers in third countries for migrants who have been denied the right to stay in the EU.

“At the same time, foreigners who want to integrate, work and support themselves do have a future in Germany,” the minister said. “Those who refuse to integrate should understand that their future lies in their homeland.”

News.Az