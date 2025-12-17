Yandex metrika counter

3-magnitude quake jolts San Ramon, California

3-magnitude quake jolts San Ramon, California
San Ramon, California, was rocked by an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.0 on Tuesday night, according the US Geological Survey.

The tremor occurred around 10:11 p.m., near the intersection of Montevideo and Dolores drives, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.

The USGS stated that the earthquake struck at a depth of nearly six miles.

Residents in San Ramon, Dublin, and Castro Valley reported feeling mild shaking, according to responses submitted to the USGS “Did You Feel It” system.

The city of San Ramon had a similar magnitude quake hit earlier Tuesday, just before 6 a.m. Residents as far as Alameda, Berkeley and Half Moon Bay reported feeling some shaking.


