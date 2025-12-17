3-magnitude quake jolts San Ramon, California

The tremor occurred around 10:11 p.m., near the intersection of Montevideo and Dolores drives, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.

The USGS stated that the earthquake struck at a depth of nearly six miles.

Residents in San Ramon, Dublin, and Castro Valley reported feeling mild shaking, according to responses submitted to the USGS “Did You Feel It” system.

The city of San Ramon had a similar magnitude quake hit earlier Tuesday, just before 6 a.m. Residents as far as Alameda, Berkeley and Half Moon Bay reported feeling some shaking.