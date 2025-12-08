Alaska hit by over 160 aftershocks after 7.0 magnitude quake

+ ↺ − 16 px

Alaska experienced a spike in seismic activity over the weekend as a powerful magnitude 7.0 earthquake near Yakutat triggered 164 recorded tremors in less than 24 hours, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), News.Az reports, citing Newsweek.

The initial quake struck on Saturday, sending tremors across southeastern Alaska and parts of Canada, with aftershocks continuing throughout the day.

No casualties or major damage have been reported, and no tsunami warnings were issued.

Alaska is among the most seismically active regions in the U.S., lying along the Pacific "Ring of Fire," where frequent earthquakes occur due to the ongoing collision between the Pacific and North American Plates.

The quake struck at a shallow depth of approximately 6 miles, intensifying the shaking at the surface. Michigan Technological University classifies earthquakes between 7.0 and 7.9 as "major," capable of causing serious damage if near populated or developed areas.

Residents as far away as Anchorage and communities across the border in Canada's Yukon Territory reported feeling the quake.

Seismologists and local authorities will continue to closely monitor seismic activity in southeastern Alaska in the aftermath of the quake and aftershocks.

News.Az