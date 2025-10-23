3.2 magnitude earthquake strikes near Santa Paula, California

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Santa Paula, California, early Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The tremor was recorded at 3:21 a.m., with its epicenter about 4 miles north of Santa Paula and a depth of roughly 9 miles, officials said, News.Az reports, citing US media.

The quake was initially measured at magnitude 3.5, but the USGS later revised it downward to 3.2.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, but residents across Ventura County reported feeling light shaking.

California sits along several active fault lines, and minor quakes are common in the region, though most cause little to no damage.

