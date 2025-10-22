Magnitude 4.5 earthquake hits off Rhodes coast

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck off the eastern Aegean island of Rhodes early Wednesday, with no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The quake occurred at 5:45 a.m. local time, according to the Institute of Geodynamics of the National Observatory of Athens, News.Az reports, citing Greek media.

Its epicenter was 35 kilometers northeast of Rhodes’ capital at a depth of 30.7 kilometers.

Seismologist Efthymis Lekkas told public broadcaster ERT that the quake was typical for the region and not a cause for concern. “The earthquake occurred in an area with frequent seismic activity. It is a typical earthquake for the region; there is no cause for concern,” he said.

Greece lies in one of the world’s most seismically active regions, though serious damage or casualties from earthquakes are rare. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.

News.Az