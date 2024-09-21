4 health workers killed in Israeli attack on Rafah

+ ↺ − 16 px

Four employees of the Gaza-based health authorities were killed on Saturday in an Israeli airstrike targeting a warehouse in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, the health authorities said, News.Az reports citing TASS.

In a press statement, the health authorities said that four of its workers died and six others injured in the attack on their warehouse in the Musbah area, north of Rafah.The statement added that ambulance crews are unable to reach the area to retrieve the bodies of the victims and treat the wounded due to ongoing Israeli shelling.The Israeli army has not commented on the incident.Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and about 250 taken hostage.The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in Gaza has risen to 41,391, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement Saturday.

News.Az