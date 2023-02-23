Yandex metrika counter

4 killed, 2 injured in helicopter hard landing in Kazakhstan

Four people were killed and two others were injured when an Mi-8 helicopter made a hard landing in west Kazakhstan on Thursday, the country's Ministry of Emergency Situations said, News.az reports.

The helicopter with five crew members and an employee of an oil company on board fell to the ground 54 km from the city of Uralsk, the ministry said.

Rescuers have arrived at the scene to provide first aid for the injured.


