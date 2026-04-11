Trump Media board member Eric Swider resigns

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A key figure behind the public listing of Trump Media & Technology Group has stepped down.

The company announced that Eric Swider has resigned from its board of directors, adding that his departure was not related to any disagreement with management or fellow board members, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Swider played a central role in bringing Trump Media public in 2024. As CEO of Digital World Acquisition Corp, he oversaw the company’s merger with Trump Media—a process that faced significant regulatory scrutiny and delays before completion.

Digital World Acquisition Corp, a so-called blank-check firm, had previously settled fraud charges with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in 2023. Regulators alleged the company misled investors by failing to disclose early plans to acquire Trump Media before its IPO.

Despite those hurdles, the merger ultimately allowed Trump Media to begin trading publicly under the ticker DJT.

The company, best known for its social platform Truth Social, continues to face intense competition from larger social networks and has struggled with uneven user growth.

Donald Trump remains the platform’s most prominent user, frequently using it to share political messaging and major announcements, including his 2024 presidential campaign.

While the company says Swider’s resignation is not tied to internal conflict, the departure of such a key architect of its public listing comes at a time when Trump Media is still working to strengthen its position in a highly competitive digital media landscape.

News.Az