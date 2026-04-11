Iran delegation warns on preconditions ahead of Islamabad talks

“Twice within less than a year, in the middle of negotiations, and despite the Iranian side’s good faith, they attacked us and committed numerous war crimes,” Qalibaf said upon arrival in Islamabad, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

“We have goodwill, but we do not have trust [in the opposite party],” he added.

He stressed that the United States would only see Iran’s readiness to reach an agreement “if it is ready for a genuine agreement and to grant the rights of the Iranian nation”.

Qalibaf also warned that if Washington uses negotiations as a “futile performance” or a “deception operation”, Tehran is prepared to secure its rights by relying on its own capabilities.

He pointed to Iran’s recent defensive and retaliatory strikes as evidence of its readiness to firmly safeguard its national interests and sovereignty.

A high-ranking Iranian delegation, headed by Qalibaf, arrived in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, on Friday night for talks with US representatives.

The delegation includes security, political, military, economic and legal officials, among them Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Secretary of the Supreme National Defence Council Ali-Akbar Ahmadian, and Central Bank Governor Abdolnasser Hemmati, as well as several members of parliament.

US Vice President JD Vance, Washington’s regional envoy Steve Witkoff, and President Donald Trump’s adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner have also arrived in Islamabad.