Cheering crowds gather across California as Artemis II astronauts return to Earth - PHOTOS
A young boy cheers at the San Diego Air and Space Museum during a watch party as a crowd watches a live broadcast of the return of the Artemis II crew to Earth on Friday. Apu Gomes/AFP/Getty Images
Across California, people gathered to watch live as the Artemis II mission’s astronauts hurtled back to Earth aboard the Orion capsule on Friday evening.
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Upon their safe landing, cheers broke out in earnest.
By Faig Mahmudov