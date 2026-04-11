Cheering crowds gather across California as Artemis II astronauts return to Earth - PHOTOS

Cheering crowds gather across California as Artemis II astronauts return to Earth - PHOTOS

A young boy cheers at the San Diego Air and Space Museum during a watch party as a crowd watches a live broadcast of the return of the Artemis II crew to Earth on Friday. Apu Gomes/AFP/Getty Images

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Across California, people gathered to watch live as the Artemis II mission’s astronauts hurtled back to Earth aboard the Orion capsule on Friday evening.

Upon their safe landing, cheers broke out in earnest.

People look on during a watch party for the return of the Artemis II crew in the Orion capsule in Coronado, California, on Friday. Gregory Bull/AP Gregory Bull/AP

People watch a live broadcast of the return of the Artemis II crew to Earth at the San Diego Air and Space Museum during a watch party on Friday. Apu Gomes/AFP/Getty Images Apu Gomes/AFP/Getty Images

People watch a live broadcast of the Artemis II mission's splashdown during a watch party at the Columbia Memorial Space Center in Downey, California, on Friday. Mario Tama/Getty Images Mario Tama/Getty Images

Crowds watch the Artemis II Orion capsule splash down off the coast of California at the San Diego Air and Space Museum on Friday. Sandy Huffaker/Reuters Sandy Huffaker/Reuters

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