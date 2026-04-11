Yandex metrika counter

Cheering crowds gather across California as Artemis II astronauts return to Earth - PHOTOS

  • World
  • Share
Cheering crowds gather across California as Artemis II astronauts return to Earth - PHOTOS
A young boy cheers at the San Diego Air and Space Museum during a watch party as a crowd watches a live broadcast of the return of the Artemis II crew to Earth on Friday. Apu Gomes/AFP/Getty Images

Across California, people gathered to watch live as the Artemis II mission’s astronauts hurtled back to Earth aboard the Orion capsule on Friday evening.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Upon their safe landing, cheers broke out in earnest.

People look on during a watch party for the return of the Artemis II crew in the Orion capsule in Coronado, California, on Friday.
People look on during a watch party for the return of the Artemis II crew in the Orion capsule in Coronado, California, on Friday. 
Gregory Bull/AP
People watch a live broadcast of the return of the Artemis II crew to Earth at the San Diego Air and Space Museum during a watch party on Friday.
People watch a live broadcast of the return of the Artemis II crew to Earth at the San Diego Air and Space Museum during a watch party on Friday. 
Apu Gomes/AFP/Getty Images
People watch a live broadcast of the Artemis II mission's splashdown during a watch party at the Columbia Memorial Space Center in Downey, California, on Friday.
People watch a live broadcast of the Artemis II mission's splashdown during a watch party at the Columbia Memorial Space Center in Downey, California, on Friday. 
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Crowds watch the Artemis II Orion capsule splash down off the coast of California at the San Diego Air and Space Museum on Friday.
Crowds watch the Artemis II Orion capsule splash down off the coast of California at the San Diego Air and Space Museum on Friday. 
Sandy Huffaker/Reuters

News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      