95 people poisoned, 14 died after drinking counterfeit alcohol in Iran

95 people were poisoned after drinking counterfeit alcohol in Karaj, Alburz Province, Iran, News.az reports.
4 main sellers of fake alcoholic beverages have been identified and measures are being taken to arrest them.
14 of those hospitalized died.
Note that possession or consumption of alcohol in Iran is a crime.
Violators of this law may be imprisoned or even sentenced to death.